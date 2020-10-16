Congressman John Carter to honor Bell County veterans

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Congressman John Carter will host the 6th Annual Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony in Bell County this Saturday.

This ceremony recognizes veterans nominated for their selfless service to the Central Texas community, and to our country.

The 2020 Bell County Congressional Veteran Commendation recipients are:

• Colonel Jon H. Burrows (Ret.), U.S. Air Force (Temple)

• Chief Warrant Officer 2 Edward Thomas Whittle, U.S. Army (Temple)

• Staff Sergeant John D. Footman, U.S. Army (Harker Heights)

• First Lieutenant William “Bill” Shine, U.S. Army (Harker Heights)

• Major Jim Kilpatrick, U.S. Army (Killeen)

• Command Sergeant Major Earl Williams, U.S. Army (Nolanville)

• Captain Jim Reed, U.S. Army (Salado)

• Sergeant Major Garland Haynes, U.S. Army (Killeen)

The event will take place at 11:00 am inside of Warrior Hall at the Texas A&M University- Central Texas. It is located at 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen, Texas 76549.