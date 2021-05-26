Congressman Pete Sessions hosting Winter Freeze Recovery Roundtable

LEON COUNTY, Texas – Congressman Pete Sessions will be hosting a roundtable with county judges from Leon, Robertson, Limestone, and Freestone counties to talk through the aftermath of the February 2021 winter storm which impacted Texas.

They will be discussing each county’s current state of recovery, challenges, and needs. The meeting will be a collaboration between leaders to thoughtfully approach how everyone can better prepare and respond to future circumstances.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 am at the Leon County Courthouse, located at 130 East Saint Mary’s Street in Centerville.

Source: Office of Congressman Pete Sessions