Congressman Pete Sessions issues statement on Capitol Hill situation

Lawmakers had begun debating the certification of the presidential election for President-Elect Joe Biden as thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the Capitol building. Some breached security barriers, prompting the evacuation of two buildings and a complete lockdown at the Capitol complex.

A woman was reportedly shot during the unrest.

The demonstrations continued – even as President Trump delivered a video message on Twitter saying, “We have to have peace.”

Congressman Pete Sessions has released the following statement on the recent events:

“Today, there was an illegal and unprecedented charge on the U.S. Capitol. It should not have occurred and should not be tolerated. My staff and I are safe. I sincerely appreciate all the calls and concern for our safety here in the nation’s capital. I pray that law enforcement continues to use great strength and confidence in restoring law and order across Washington. In the great words of Abraham Lincoln, “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”. We must unite together, as Americans.” – Congressman Pete Sessions

Source: Office of Congressman Pete Sessions