Connally ISD students recognized for heroic efforts

CONNALLY, Texas – The Connally Independent School District recognized three of their ROTC students for their compassion and bravery.

Ah’quavion Leathers, Landon Johnson and Shania Green were heading home from a football game when three of their classmates got into an accident with an 18-wheeler.





The students quickly sprang into action when they heard the crash and began checking on the injuries of those in the car – all to find it was their classmates.

The students recieved the Good Samaritan Award from the district’s superintendent and the school Board of Trustees.

The district commented on the trio’s efforts, saying “The characters the students displayed shows them the future is in capable hands.”

