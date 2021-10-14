Connally ISD teacher arrested in sex sting operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says a Connally ISD teacher is facing charges connected to a sex sting operation.

Deputies say the suspect, 59-year-old Timothy Gruner, is charged with solicitation of a minor. They say the 2nd-grade teacher sent text messages and pictures to a human trafficking investigator who was posing as an underage person through social media accounts.

FOX 44 News has contacted Connally ISD for a comment on the arrest. This report will be updated when the school district responds.

There is no word on whether Gruner faces any other charges at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected