Connally ISD teacher arrested in sex sting operation

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says a Connally ISD teacher is facing charges connected to a sex sting operation.

Deputies say the suspect, 59-year-old Timothy Gruner, is charged with solicitation of a minor. They say the 2nd-grade teacher sent text messages and pictures to a human trafficking investigator who was posing as an underage person through social media accounts.

FOX 44 News has contacted Connally ISD for a comment on the arrest. This report will be updated when the school district responds.

There is no word on whether Gruner faces any other charges at this time.