Connally ISD teacher bonds out after solicitation arrest

The 59-year-old Connally ISD teacher caught up in a sex sting operation posted $50,000 bond and was released from the McLennan County Jail shortly after midnight Friday morning.

Timothy Bruner, who taught second grade at Connally ISD’s Primary School campus, had been arrested by McLennan County deputies on a charge of solicitation of a minor and had been booked into the jail about noon Thursday.

Investigators said Bruner is accused of sending text messages and pictures to a human trafficking investigator who was posing as an underage person through social media accounts.

Connally ISD tells FOX 44 News that Bruner is currently on administrative leave, according to Connally ISD policy. The district says it will continue to monitor this matter to ensure a safe school environment.

The allegations against Bruner do not indicate that there was any activity related to students at the school.