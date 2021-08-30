Connally Junior High closes after second teacher dies from COVID-19

The Connally ISD announced Monday that a second teacher at the junior high has died from COVID-19 complications.

Natalia Chansler who taught 6th-grade social studies, passed away Saturday, August 28th, according to the school district.

David “Andy” McCormick passed away on Aug. 24th due to COVID-19.

Natalia Chansler was last on campus on Wednesday, August 25th. Ms. Chansler was entering her second year with Connally ISD. She previously taught in LaVega ISD and Waco ISD.

Following the recommendation of the McLennan County Health Department, Connally ISD will close the junior high school from Tuesday until Monday, September 6th. During that time, crews will conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the campus.

The school district plans to offer rapid testing for students, parents, and staff who wish to participate. There will be a vaccination clinic on Sept. 13th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Connally High School Gymnasium.