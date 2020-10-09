Connally ROTC cadets praised for heroic action

CONNALLY, Texas – It was a normal game night for Ah’Quavion, Landon and Shania – all ROTC students at Connally High School.

They were just sitting down to eat dinner on Thursday night, and then they heard a loud crash.

“I heard a big ol’ collision, and I’m like, ‘What the heck?’ So me, Landon, and Shania, we dashed out the car, we run, and we’re like, ‘Oh, crap,'” Ah’Quavion Leathers recalled.

The students dropped their food, and with no hesitation jumped in to help.

“I was thinking, ‘Was anybody hurt?’ I wanted to see if everybody was okay, and stuff,” Shania Green said, remembering the crash.

“We decided to help them out. Really not knowing who was in the car or what happened. At first I was like, ‘Was anybody injured? Because that was a big loud collision that happened.’ So at first, we were waiting on the cars to pass by, and we inspected the people in the car,” Landon Johnson told FOX44.

The students quickly learned the people in that car were three of their classmates who were suffering from minor injuries.

“One of them had a split thumb. The other one felt like his ribs were broken. And one of them couldn’t remember much of what happened, even at the game before that,” Johnson said.

The truck driver involved in the crash says things could have been a lot worse.

“That DOT bumper that you see right there, that the federal government requires on all trailers, kept them from going under my trailers and possibly decapitating or maiming all three of them seriously,” said Justin Siaciura.

FOX44 asked the students to share what caused them to get involved.

“If you got hurt, if you were in this situation, would you want anybody else to come and save you or help you out? Or call 9-1-1 to take care of your injuries? If you couldn’t do the same for your own self?” Landon responded.

Ah’Quavion told us the answer for him was simple.

“Cause we’re all human beings. Everyone should care about one another,” Leathers added.

FOX44 is glad to report everyone walked away from the crash okay.