Construction approved for Baylor University Autism Center

WACO, Texas – The Baylor University Board of Regents has approved construction of a $2.5 million Autism Clinic within the Department of Communication Science and Disorders in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.

With funding through donor gifts and department funding, the clinic will be located in repurposed and renovated space in the Cashion/Hankamer complex.

The Clinic will include autism-specific clinical research spaces in Cashion for:

· Concussion management

· Voice, reading and social thinking

· Motor sensory labs

· Preschool and toddler age accommodations

The construction also will include finishes specific to the needs of clients with autism and new research lab and graduate student space in the Hankamer Academic Center.

Source: Baylor University