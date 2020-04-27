Construction beginning on portion of Old Howard Road

TEMPLE, Texas- A portion of Old Howard Road will close for construction beginning Wednesday, April 29.

The closure will take place between Central Pointe Parkway and McLane Parkway.

The work will last about seven months and will allow for the roadway to be improved as part of the city’s Outer Loop project.

Southbound traffic will take Corporate Way and follow the detour.

Northbound travelers will be detoured at Central Pointe Parkway.

Drivers are urged to obey all traffic control signs and plan for possible delays.

The Outer Loop is a multi-phase project that will connect to Interstate 35 in North and South Temple.

With the continued growth of the city, the Outer Loop will become an essential outlet to reduce congestion on roadways.