Construction to begin on Speegleville Road

WACO, Texas – Speegleville Road, at the intersection of Highway 84, will be closed beginning Wednesday, April 29, at 9:00 a.m.

The closure will remain in effect for eight days while crews perform the remaining pavement work to finish tying in the Speegleville/US-84 intersection. 

Southbound traffic on Speegleville Road will be directed west on US-84, and will u-turn at Harris Creek to continue on US-84 heading eastbound.

Northbound traffic on Speegleville/Old Lorena Road will be directed east on US-84 and use the turn-around at the US-84 South Bosque River Overpass.

Additionally, crews will open both of the new US-84 u-turn lanes at the Speegleville Road intersection so they are available during the closure. 

Message boards are being placed to provide advanced notice of the closure to the traveling public. 

