WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is working to reconstruct the Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes and overpasses through Waco.

Several closures are planned this week to allow crews to continue work. Crews plan to close eastbound BUS 77 under Interstate 35 until 3:00 p.m. Thursday, and on Friday, March 18 to continue reconstruction of the northbound Interstate 35 overpass. During this time, eastbound traffic will be directed to the southbound frontage road, where drivers can turn around at Forrest Street.

Crews also plan to close the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from BUS 77 to Highway 84/Waco Drive, on Thursday, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for paving work. During this time, northbound frontage road drivers will be directed to westbound BUS 77 and eastbound Highway 84/Waco Drive to reconnect with the Interstate 35 northbound frontage road.

Travelers can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on Interstate 35 through Waco.