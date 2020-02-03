Construction company walks off Lampasas jail project

LAMPASAS, Texas – The Krueger Construction Company was set to finish their construction on a new jail and Sheriff’s Office at the end of this month. Lampasas will be left waiting much longer.

County commissioners are looking for a “Plan B” after a meeting on Monday. County Judge Randy Hoyer received a letter two weeks ago from Krueger asking that their contract be terminated with the county.

“They walked off the job site. They had not been paying their sub-contractors and had basically declared default which turns it over to the bonding company,” says Hoyer.

Even after Commissioners Court, there has been no concrete resolution to the county’s problem.

“The sad reality of it is, in essence, you’re almost starting all over from scratch,” says Hoyer. “It is time-consuming.”

Even though the building is about 90 percent done, the county is not expecting it to open for another four to six months. They also want to assure taxpayers it will not cost them any extra money to finish the project.

Hoyer also says Krueger is defaulting on two other projects elsewhere in Texas.

FOX44 News reached out to Krueger for comment, but the company did not respond.