Construction on Harker Heights interchange begins this Thursday

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation will start the construction of an interchange at I-14 and FM-2410 this Thursday.

There is currently an interchange along W Central Texas Expressway allowing eastbound traffic to turnaround and head westbound at FM-2410. This project’s goal is to construct a similar turnaround on the east side of FM-2410, and will allow westbound traffic on E Central Texas Expressway to turnaround at FM-2410 and head eastbound.

The project is scheduled to complete early 2022, weather permitting. There will be various lane closures throughout the duration of the project. However, there will largely be minimal impact to the traveling public in the area.

The project will cost approximately $3.1 million, and is being undertaken by J.D. Abrams, L.P.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation