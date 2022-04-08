TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A section of S. 41st Street will close this Monday at 8:00 a.m. for installation of a wastewater pipe and steel encasement pipe. The road is expected to reopen on Friday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m.

This construction comes as part of the 41st Street wastewater improvements project.

Detours will be implemented in this area, and access will be maintained to businesses. The City of Temple says drivers should use caution, and should pay attention to all traffic control devices.

For more information, you can visit letstalktemple.com, or contact the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.