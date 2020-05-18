Construction to begin on I-35 mainlanes in Waco

Local News

WACO, Texas- The Texas Department of Transportation plans to perform work on the I-35 mainlanes near BUS 77 and along US 84/Waco Drive this week.

Crews plan to close all north and southbound mainlanes on I-35 near BUS 77 nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, May 19 to Thursday, May 21.

This closure will also include all east and westbound lanes of BUS 77 where they cross under I-35.

These closures will allow crews to safely remove the remaining sections of the southbound I-35 mainlanes, which have been closed since early this year, to continue mainlane reconstruction work along I-35.

Northbound I-35 drivers will be directed to exit at BUS 77 (Exit 337A), while southbound I-35 drivers will be directed to exit at US 84/Waco Drive (Exit 338A).

Drivers may reenter I-35 at the next available entrance ramp. Traffic along BUS 77 will be directed to the north- and southbound frontage roads, respectively, and may reconnect with BUS 77 by crossing I-35 at either Behrens Circle or Forrest Street.

Additionally, crews plan to close all east- and westbound lanes of US 84 where they cross under I-35 to continue work on drainage features.

This overnight closure is planned to occur from 7 p.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 20 and may be required again the night of Thursday, May 21.

Traffic along US 84/Waco Drive will be directed to the north- and southbound frontage roads, respectively, and may reconnect with US 84 by crossing I-35 at either Behrens Circle or Forrest Street.

