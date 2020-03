TEMPLE, Texas – North Pea Ridge Road is scheduled to be closed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Friday March 13, 2020.

The closure will occur between Stonehollow Road and Alabama Avenue.

North Pea Ridge Road will re-open once construction activities are complete.

The purpose for the road closure is to connect to the city’s water infrastructure and provide water west of N. Pea Ridge Road.