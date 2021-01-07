Construction worker directing traffic beaten with pistol by driver

A 25-year-old Killeen man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a construction worker directing traffic was beaten with a handgun.

Police arrested John Kyle Mayne following the incident that occurred Tuesday near Coffield Street and Rancier in Killeen.

Police said the victim was directing traffic when the suspect disregarded his direction and drove past him.

The victim threw a water bottle at the vehicle as it was driven off but did not hit it.

The driver then stopped, got out of his vehicle with a handgun and beat the victim in the head with it.

Police arrived and the driver identified as Mayne was arrested and taken to jail.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bond.