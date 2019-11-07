Contractor employee arrested after disturbance after museum closed at Baylor

A Baylor University spokesperson says an employee of Aramark, a contractor providing services at the Mayborn museum on the Baylor campus, was arrested during a disturbance that occurred after the museum was closed Wednesday night.

McLennan County Jail records show that Heath Duval Parrish was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested by Baylor police.

The incident was reported at 9:18 p.m. after the museum closed and while no members of the public were present.

Spokesperson Lori Fogleman says the report indicates two Aramark employees got into an argument during which one of them pulled a knife and allegedly threatened the other.

The incident occurred inside the closed building and was just between the two individuals with no threat to the public or students.

Parrish posted $5000 bond and was released Thursday morning.