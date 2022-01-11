If you see smoke from the direction of Fort Hood Tuesday, its nothing to be concerned about,

The US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, in conjunction with the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works will be conducting prescribed burns in Training Area 51 on post.

TA51 is located on the west side of the Installation between West Range, Old Georgetown, Manning Mountain and Brown`s Creek Roads. Forecast winds are generally out of the south (blowing to the north). Ignition operations were scheduled to begin after 10 am.