Area residents may see smoke rising from parts of Fort Hood Tuesday and Wednesday but it should not be cause for alarm.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge in conjunction with the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch will be conducting prescribed burn operations both days, December 21 and 22.

The burns will be in Live Fire areas LF89, LF90 and LF 91 in the middle of the installation between West and South Range Roads.

Forecast winds are generally expected to be out of the southwest blowing to the northeast.

Burning was scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. each day.