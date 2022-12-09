Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Area residents have been advised that there may be smoke seen over and coming from Fort Hood Friday as more prescribed burns take place.

The Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works posted the announcement of the burns, which are part of a series of controlled burns designed to prevent wildfires and to clear brush.

Fires were scheduled to begin after 10:00 a.m. in Training Area 73 located on the southwest side of west Fort Hood.

This training area is located on the southwest side of the installation called West Fort Hood, between Maxdale, Ivy Mountain and Maybury Park Roads.

Forecast winds were expected to be generally out of the southeast blowing to the northwest.