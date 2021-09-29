Controlled burns take place at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – Residents of areas adjacent to Fort Hood may have seen light smoke during the day on Wednesday.

The Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch in conjunction with the US Fish and Wildlife Service from the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge conducted a prescribed burn of slash piles in Training Area 71.

This area is on West Fort Hood – the southern side side of the installation.

TA71 is bounded on the eastern side by the Killeen residential streets of Colina Drive, Old Copperas Cove Road and Lauren Mackenzie Drive.

Burning was scheduled to start after 10:00 a.m., with forecast winds out of the south blowing toward the north.