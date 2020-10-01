Controversial Gallows Display sparks conversations

Mount Calm, TEXAS- A noose hanging freely from a gallows display isn’t something you see everyday in 20-20; but, for Mount Calm residents, its as common as the town’s ‘Welcome Sign’.

The image of a noose-wrapped around a figurine preparing for an execution by hanging is one Mount Calm residents say they’ve grown accustomed to.

They say the display leaves far too much room for interpretation.

“It probably wasn’t the best idea to put up and I just knew it was going to be controversial. I wouldn’t have done it,” said one resident.

William”Bill” Dear, the man behind the display calls it a tribute to the ‘country western history.'”I built that thing while a friend and I was having some fun. We thought ‘we’re on history property and so lets have some fun with it. So we built it with nothing in mind other than making it part of the wild west.”

Some folks in town say they see it that way.”To me it’s just a piece of history of the Wild West, the early 1800’s era.”

Dear says he’s aware of the history of lynching and what it means for Black American and the emotional toll ithat comes with it.

“Is it right? Is it wrong? Black people were lynched many years ago for little or nothing. I thought that was wrong. I studied history. I’ve got numerous books out here that you’ll see on history,” Dear said.

We asked a passerby ‘Do you think it needs to come down?’They replied, “I think so. Put like a swing set or something like that for the kids to play on not a lynching man.”

Dear tells us the display though its been up for years, it doesn’t have much personal significance saying he isn’t opposed to taking it down since many can find it offensive.