Copperas Cove Animal Shelter offers drive-up discounted pet vaccinations

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove Animal Shelter will host a Pet Vaccination Clinic (Drive-Up) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm.

The event will be held at the Copperas Cove High School Student Parking Lot, located at 851 W Avenue D. *Please note the change in venue.

The clinic is being sponsored in effort to provide a venue for discounted yearly vaccinations for pets, such as Dog & Cat Vaccines, Rabies, Bordetella and more.

Flea and Heartworm medicine will also be available.

No microchipping or City licenses will be available at this event.

The clinic is open to the general public and you do NOT have to be a Copperas Cove resident to attend.

For additional information regarding this event please contact Animal Control at (254) 547-5584.