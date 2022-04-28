

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm today around 3:14 p.m., reporting that a smoke detector was heard in a neighboring apartment. Smoke was also visible at the apartment complex in the 1200 block Urbantke Court in Copperas Cove.

In response to the call, three fire engines, two ambulances, Battalion Chief, two staff units, and three police officers were all present at the scene.

When firefighters arrived at the complex, they found smoke emitting from a downstairs and neigboring upstairs apartment. Upon entry, a fire was found in a downstairs apartment, and after initial extinguishing, the fire was discovered between the floors, with fire extending upstairs.

The fire was brought under control in roughly 45 minutes by the fire crews. The two-story apartment complex consisting of four units on each level, sustained moderate fire and smoke damage to the originating unit and upstairs unit. Water and fire damage were also noted in the next-door apartment on the bottom level.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be unattended cooking in the originating apartment.

Nine attendants have been displaced from their home due to the fire. Disaster assistance from Red Cross has been requested in the interim.

As of this time, the five other units are believed to be safe to remain in. No injuries were reported in this fire.

Source: Copperas Cove Fire Department