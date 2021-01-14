Copperas Cove asking citizens how they feel about COVID vaccine

As the city of Copperas Cove prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine, the city’s emergency management team is looking for input from the community.

They want to know just how many people will actually want to receive the vaccine.

They note that while receiving the vaccine is a personal choice and is optional, they still need to know who does want to receive it so that they can get enough of it to be available.

A statement said, “While the City of Copperas Cove does not directly plan to administer vaccines, we will be working with our Federal, State and Local partners who are involved in getting COVID‐19 vaccine to those who desire to be vaccinated.

Participating in this survey does not guarantee that you will receive the vaccine, it is merely a tool that is being used to collect important data.

If you have already received the vaccine (1 or 2 doses) or do NOT desire to receive the vaccine then you are asked not participate in this survey.

The survey may be found here

As vaccine becomes available, the City of Copperas Cove will share that availability with citizens so that appointments can be made with health care providers who have the vaccine.