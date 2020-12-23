Copperas Cove authorities search for an arsonist

The Copperas Cove Fire Marshal’s Office says an arsonist set a vehicle on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters found the fire around 3:17 p.m. in the 300 block of Casa Drive, in the back portion of a car wash.

While looking at video surveillance, investigators noticed a man walking away from the vehicle moments before the fire started.

If you have any idea who this person is, please call the Copperas Cove Fire Marshal’s office at 254-542-2514, extension 6303. You can also call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.