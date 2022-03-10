COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A man is in jail after a fight at a Copperas Cove bar, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were dispatched to G&B Saloon on February 12, located at 301 Joe’s Road, in reference to a fight. Dispatch advised knives were involved, and a gun might have also been involved.

Dispatch also advised the fight was between two men. Neither of the men were on scene when officers arrived, but a large amount of blood was found in the parking lot – plus officers were told one of the men left on a motorcycle.

Officers were able to find the man on the motorcycle – identified as Jesse Michael Decarlo – and conduct a traffic stop. The officer noticed Decarlo had a large amount of blood coming from a wound on his forehead. He also had an empty pistol holder and two empty knife sheaths. Decarlo’s knives were found at the scene of the fight, but the firearm was not found.

The other man involved in the fight was contacted by police on March 1, who said he and his other friends were sitting at a table inside the saloon when he saw Decarlo and his wife at another table. The man invited Decarlo and his wife to their table. An argument ensued, which led to Decarlo following the man outside holding two knives and yelling at him. The man felt like he needed to defend himself from Decarlo.

A complaint was filed saying Decarlo threatened the man with bodily injury. Officers arrested Decarlo on Wednesday, March 9th.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department