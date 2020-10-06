Copperas Cove Burglary Suspects Arrested

Copperas Cove,TX- Copperas Cove Police have arrested a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries.

On October 3rd at approximately 4:57 a.m., a Copperas

Cove Police Officer was patrolling the 1100 block of Stewart Street when he observed two

male subjects in a residential driveway wearing dark clothing. The subjects were standing

near two parked vehicles. The officer stopped to make contact with the subjects, however;

they entered a red sedan and fled the scene.

The officer pursued the vehicle and learned it

was reported stolen from Morgan’s Point Resort. The pursuit ended when the driver of the

stolen vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Ogletree Pass. The vehicle was occupied by

two male subjects who fled the crash scene on foot.

Officers pursued the suspects from the vehicle while other officers began canvassing the

area. Officers apprehended two male suspects; Allen Knight, a 17-year-old, Killeen resident

and a 14 year-year-old, Temple resident.

Allen Knight was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Evading Arrest or

Detention with a Vehicle, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information,

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying Weapons, Evading Arrest or Detention,

Duty on Striking Structure, Fixture, or Highway Landscaping Over $200, and Possession of

Marijuana Under Two Ounces.

The juvenile was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Unlawful Carrying

Weapons, Burglary of Vehicles, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Possession of Marijuana

Under Two Ounces.