Copperas Cove Burglary Suspects Arrested

Copperas Cove,TX- Copperas Cove Police have arrested a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries.
On October 3rd at approximately 4:57 a.m., a Copperas
Cove Police Officer was patrolling the 1100 block of Stewart Street when he observed two
male subjects in a residential driveway wearing dark clothing. The subjects were standing
near two parked vehicles. The officer stopped to make contact with the subjects, however;
they entered a red sedan and fled the scene.
The officer pursued the vehicle and learned it
was reported stolen from Morgan’s Point Resort. The pursuit ended when the driver of the
stolen vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Ogletree Pass. The vehicle was occupied by
two male subjects who fled the crash scene on foot.
Officers pursued the suspects from the vehicle while other officers began canvassing the
area. Officers apprehended two male suspects; Allen Knight, a 17-year-old, Killeen resident
and a 14 year-year-old, Temple resident.
Allen Knight was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Evading Arrest or
Detention with a Vehicle, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information,
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying Weapons, Evading Arrest or Detention,
Duty on Striking Structure, Fixture, or Highway Landscaping Over $200, and Possession of
Marijuana Under Two Ounces.
The juvenile was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Unlawful Carrying
Weapons, Burglary of Vehicles, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Possession of Marijuana
Under Two Ounces.