Copperas Cove City Council renews disaster declaration

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City Council unanimously approved the renewal of a Disaster Declaration for the City of Copperas Cove that will expire on April 30, if no further action is taken.

This comes as a third confirmed case of COVID-19 surfaced in the community.

The City Council unanimously approved City Ordinance 2020-22 – extending a declaration of

local disaster, establishing rules and regulations for the duration of disaster, restricting

certain activities and establishing penalties for violations. The city ordinance concurs with an

executive order issued on March 31 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The City continues to monitor information on COVID-19 being disseminated from various agencies to include national, state and local. The City Leadership team continues to monitor and exchange information relevant to this situation and the well-being of our community.

At this time, city staff will continue to provide essential services to the citizens and will only

make modifications to those services as needed or mandated to ensure the greatest safety

to the citizens and city staff.

Citizens may sign up for Code Red by following a link on the City of Copperas Cove website here.

Source: City of Copperas Cove