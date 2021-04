COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Independent School District is inviting the community to walk the Walk for Autism.

The event starts Thursday at the S.C. Lee Junior High’s Hanke Stadium at 6:00 p.m., and lasts until 8:00 p.m.

Food and games will also be there, as the school district celebrates the differences of their students.

In addition, all t-shirt purchases at the event will benefit Copperas Cove ISD’s sensory classrooms.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District