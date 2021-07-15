Copperas Cove construction project to lead to temporary street closure

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A construction project will lead to a temporary Copperas Cove street closure.

In support of the Pecan Cove Drive Reconstruction and Drainage Improvements Project, the 1800 block of Pecan Cove Drive will be temporarily closed to through traffic on Thursday, July 15th, and Friday, July 16th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to allow for the replacement of concrete drainage pipes.

A detour will be established around the area. All travelers are encouraged to follow posted road construction signs for the safety of themselves and work crews.

(Courtesy: City of Copperas Cove)

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Street Department at (254) 547-2168 or the Public Works Department at (254) 547-0751.

Source: City of Copperas Cove