COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – On April 7, 2022 at approximately 12:25 PM, officers were dispatched to 1000 block of Hobby Road in reference to a 9-1-1 hang up call for service.

The responding officer discovered a man and woman, who both appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS and is in stable condition.

The woman succumbed to her wounds on the scene. The names of the involved parties are being withheld, for pending notification of next of kin.

Members of the Copperas Cove Police Department Criminal Investigations Section continue to investigate the incident.

Additional information will be provided at a later time.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department