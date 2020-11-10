Copperas Cove elementary school hosts Veterans Day Drive-Thru Parade

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Clements/Parsons Elementary School, within the Copperas Cove Independent School District, paid tribute to veterans with a drive-thru parade on Tuesday morning.

The kiddos made posters and waved flags to veterans as they drove the loop through the school parking lot.









(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

Principal Katherine Baney says the students and staff did a great job in ensuring that veterans in

Copperas Cove felt appreciated and safe with the approach of Veterans Day.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District