Copperas Cove elementary school hosts Veterans Day Drive-Thru Parade

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Clements/Parsons Elementary School, within the Copperas Cove Independent School District, paid tribute to veterans with a drive-thru parade on Tuesday morning.

The kiddos made posters and waved flags to veterans as they drove the loop through the school parking lot.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

Principal Katherine Baney says the students and staff did a great job in ensuring that veterans in
Copperas Cove felt appreciated and safe with the approach of Veterans Day.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

