Copperas Cove elementary school hosts Veterans Day Drive-Thru Parade

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Clements/Parsons Elementary School, within the Copperas Cove Independent School District, paid tribute to veterans with a drive-thru parade on Tuesday morning.
The kiddos made posters and waved flags to veterans as they drove the loop through the school parking lot.
Principal Katherine Baney says the students and staff did a great job in ensuring that veterans in
Copperas Cove felt appreciated and safe with the approach of Veterans Day.
Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District