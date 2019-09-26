Copperas Cove elementary students are learning some manners

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Students at Clements/Parsons Elementary are learning some manners!

Educators believe this “Alexa Generation” is socially impolite when actually dealing with human beings. To combat this problem, Clements/Parsons Elementary have incorporated “Manners a Must.”

The elementary school’s counselors Armstrong and Audrey Trahan provide students with a menu of different manners, similar to a bingo game, that students can do each day.

“Good etiquette and social manners are essential life skills that enhance the personal, social and emotional development of every individual,” Trahan says.

Rather than barking orders with no consequences, students who demonstrate good manners at home or at school are rewarded. The parent, teacher or staff member initials the good manner on the list that they witness.

The first class per grade level that completes all the manners on the list for the month of September, which is National Good Manners Month, is rewarded with a popsicle party.

Teachers say they already see the difference having good manners makes with all of the smiling, and greetings of “good morning” they receive in the halls after the doors open at 7:15 a.m.

Source: Copperas Cove ISD