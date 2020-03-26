Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Copperas Cove establishes COVID-19 hotline

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Copperas Cove, Texas – Copperas Cove residents who have questions about COVID-19 now have a hotline to call.

This City of Copperas Cove has established a COVID-19 Hotline at (254)542-8920.

The hotline may be utilized as another resource by citizens who are seeking further information and wish to speak with a City staff member.

The COVID-19 hotline will be available beginning Thursday, March 26th, with normal operating hours on Monday through Friday from 9am to 7pm, and on Saturday from 8am to 12pm.

In addition to the hotline, citizens may keep up to date and find current City information 24-hours per day by logging into the Official City of Copperas Cove Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofcopperascove/ or logging into the City of Copperas Cove website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/covid-19/.

Both resources are updated regularly as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44