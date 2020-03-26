Copperas Cove establishes COVID-19 hotline

Copperas Cove, Texas – Copperas Cove residents who have questions about COVID-19 now have a hotline to call.

This City of Copperas Cove has established a COVID-19 Hotline at (254)542-8920.

The hotline may be utilized as another resource by citizens who are seeking further information and wish to speak with a City staff member.

The COVID-19 hotline will be available beginning Thursday, March 26th, with normal operating hours on Monday through Friday from 9am to 7pm, and on Saturday from 8am to 12pm.

In addition to the hotline, citizens may keep up to date and find current City information 24-hours per day by logging into the Official City of Copperas Cove Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofcopperascove/ or logging into the City of Copperas Cove website at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/covid-19/.

Both resources are updated regularly as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.