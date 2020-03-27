Closings
Copperas Cove Extends Public Health Emergency Declaration

Copperas Cove, Tx- The City Of Copperas Cove has approved an extension to the city’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency, till April 3rd.

The City Council voted to approve the extension in a meeting on Thursday March 26th. While the City has not order a “shelter in place” order but the City still advises residents to follow the guidelines set forth by Governor. Greg Abbott, which include limiting social gatherings to less than 10 people, avoid bars and restaurants, and practicing social distancing.

There is currently one case of COVID19 in Copperas Cove.

