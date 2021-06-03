Copperas Cove family eager to get COVID-19 vaccine before summer starts

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove ISD held a COVID vaccination clinic for the community on Thursday, June 3, for children as young as age 12 as well as adults.

Angelica Torres has a heart condition called Supra Ventricular Tachycardia, which makes her heart beat faster than normal. When Torres heard Copperas Cove ISD was hosting a vaccine clinic at her high school, she was eager to get the shot.

“With a heart condition it’s harder to stay healthy because when I get sick it’s ten times worse for me so with the vaccine it puts me at ease with knowing that I have a less likely chance to get sick,” says Copperas Cove high school student Angelica Torres.

Torres is very involved in the Copperas Cove community, she plays volley ball at Copperas Cove High School and also participates in Five Hills Pageant.

“Some of the teams have been quarantined multiple different times, but my team luckily hasn’t and you miss games and practices and that really puts a struggle on us,” says Torres.

Copperas Cove ISD hosted the vaccine clinic for everyone in the community. Angelica and her twelve year old brother were able to get the vaccine today.

“It feels good that we’re both vaccinated because now we can go have fun without having to worry about COVID,” says Torres.

Copperas Cove Director of Health Services Amy Hudson says they hope they can get those who want to get the vaccine vaccinated before the next school year starts.

“They’ll have more freedom and they won’t have to wear their mask and they’ll be able to go to camp and do all sorts of activities with their friends again,” says Copperas Cove Director of Health Services Amy Hudson.

Hudson shares what next year could look like now that more students are getting the vaccine.

“Next year if someone comes up positive anybody who has both of their vaccines we wont have to exclude them from school at all,” says Hudson.

Copperas Cove will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic it will be open to students ages 12 and older. You do not need to be a student or staff member to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations are available for anyone who signs up.