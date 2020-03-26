Copperas Cove FD, EMS crews could resort to air packs

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Fire Department and EMS crews may need to start using alternative personal protective equipment soon.

Fire Chief Michael Neujahr said in a statement Thursday afternoon that due to the enormous national demand for healthcare supplies, including medical-grade face masks, the department is running low on these items.

In the event the department gets to a point to where the mask supply reaches a critical level, it is in a “unique position” to take advantage of alternative personal protective equipment which is already there.

Neujahr says all of the firetrucks and ambulances have self-contained breathing apparatus (air packs) on them. These devices provide positive-pressure breathing air for the responder, while at the same time, providing an element of personal protection from the spread of COVID-19. He says in the near future, it will not be unreasonable to see a paramedic in one of these air packs come to your door if you call 911.

Neujahr says the department is merely providing a safe operational working environment for crews. These air packs have microphones and speakers, to help understand each other better while the paramedic is wearing it.

Source: Copperas Cove Fire Department