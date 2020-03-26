Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Copperas Cove FD, EMS crews could resort to air packs

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Fire Department)

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Fire Department and EMS crews may need to start using alternative personal protective equipment soon.

Fire Chief Michael Neujahr said in a statement Thursday afternoon that due to the enormous national demand for healthcare supplies, including medical-grade face masks, the department is running low on these items.

In the event the department gets to a point to where the mask supply reaches a critical level, it is in a “unique position” to take advantage of alternative personal protective equipment which is already there.

Neujahr says all of the firetrucks and ambulances have self-contained breathing apparatus (air packs) on them. These devices provide positive-pressure breathing air for the responder, while at the same time, providing an element of personal protection from the spread of COVID-19. He says in the near future, it will not be unreasonable to see a paramedic in one of these air packs come to your door if you call 911.

Neujahr says the department is merely providing a safe operational working environment for crews. These air packs have microphones and speakers, to help understand each other better while the paramedic is wearing it.

Source: Copperas Cove Fire Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44