The City of Copperas Cove is mourning the death of firefighter John Michael ‘Turtle’ McGuire. The fire department says McGuire served with the department for 18 years.

McGuire died Thursday, February 10th due to complications from a work-related illness. He was surrounded by his family in AdventHospital Central Texas when he passed at the age of 52.

During his career, McGuire earned his Emergency Medical Technician‐Basic Certification and the following

Texas Commission on Fire Protection Certifications: Intermediate Structural Firefighter, Fire Instructor I, Fire Officer II, Driver Operator‐Pumper, Driver Operator‐Aerial, Advanced Fire investigator, Intermediate

Fire Inspector, and Plans Examiner I.

Since his passing is considered a Line‐of Duty Death, he will receive a traditional firefighter’s funeral

with full honors.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, from 5 p.m. ‐ 7 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral Home, located at 1614 South FM 116, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522.

Funeral Services will be Friday, February 18, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church located at 300 West Avenue B, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522. Gravesite services will be immediately following funeral services at Kempner Cemetery.