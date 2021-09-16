Copperas Cove High School hosting fifth annual Suicide Prevention Walk

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove High School is hosting its fifth annual Suicide Prevention Walk this Friday.

The event will take place at South Park, located at 2602 Dennis Street. Pre-activites will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by the walk starting at 8:00 a.m.

The event will consist of a candlelight ceremony to remeber those lost to suicide, a butterfly tree to share memories of loved ones, guest speakers, and refreshments. Counselors will also be available.

Handheld flashlight or electric candles are recommended. No live flames will be allowed at the park.

Source: Copperas Cove ISD