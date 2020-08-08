Copperas Cove Hosts “Stuff The Bus” Event

Copperas Cove, TX- Copperas Cove ISD hosted their annual “Stuff The Bus” event this morning,

The drive aims to collect school supplies for students all across the district. CCISD partnered with Walmart for the 6th year in a row to host the drive, though the district says the event had to be scaled back due to COVID-19 Guidelines.

The district says that it is crucial this year that they receive as many school supplies as possible because students will be unable to share school supplies with each other, due to new restrictions.