UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Copperas Cove HS

The lockdown at Copperas Cove High School was lifted around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to the school’s Facebook page, police arrested a student found to have an illegal knife on campus.

The school district says the student did not threaten anyone.

Transportation for students will run on schedule this afternoon.

The school district announced the lockdown Monday morning after learning of an unsubstantiated threat on campus.

School leaders are asking parents to remind their children that no weapons of any kind are allowed on CCISD campuses.