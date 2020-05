COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Independent School District is airing their virtual graduation of all their seniors Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copperas Cove ISD had multiple days of graduation this past week in efforts to honor all of their students while also maintaining proper social distancing practices.

If you would like to watch the virtual graduation, you can go here.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District