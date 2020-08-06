Copperas Cove ISD and Walmart host 6th annual Stuff the Bus event

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Copperas Cove ISD is hosting its 6th Annual Stuff the Bus event this weekend in partnership with Walmart.

The annual Stuff the Bus event being held August 7-9, 2020 starting at 10 a.m.

The event is taking advantage of the boost of sales expected during tax-free weekend when no tax is charged on school-related items.

CCISD will once again provide its blue activity bus that donors can load up with school supplies that aredistributed to at-risk students through the Communities in Schools Program.

Wal-Mart Manager Mandy Simmerman says the Copperas Cove Walmart has been a part of the Stuff the Bus event from the beginning, and it’s something the associates look forward to each year.

Wal-Mart will donate the first $1,000 in school supplies on to the bus to kick-off the collection drive, and has prepared book bags filled with required school supplies for each grade level.

So, customers can easily grab their students’ supplies and a few extra to donate.

The Copperas Cove High School cheerleaders will perform and student volunteers will be present to accept items at the store entrance and exit and at the CCISD activities bus.

School supply lists are available at Walmart as well as www.ccisd.com.