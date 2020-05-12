Copperas Cove ISD announces graduation plans

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Copper Cove ISD Class of 2020 will attend an on-stage ceremony.

The class will also have a virtual graduation and a parade in their honor as they complete their high school careers.

The live graduation ceremony will be held at Lea Ledger Auditorium on May 22 at 6 p.m. for Crossroads High School graduates and May 26-28 for Copperas Cove High School graduates Graduation times will range from 9 a.m.– 6:30 p.m.

Both schools will schedule graduates a specific time/date to walk the stage and graduate in front of up to six family members.

Copperas Cove Class of 2020 graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a parade at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.

Students are permitted to decorate their vehicles according to guidelines that will be set by CCISD.

The Copperas Cove High School virtual graduation ceremony will air on YouTube on Friday, May 29, 7:30 p.m.