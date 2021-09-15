Copperas Cove ISD bus drivers and subs getting pay raise

Bus drivers and substitute teachers in the Copperas Cove Independent School district are getting a raise following a unanimous vote by their board of trustees.

The pay increases are retro-active back to September 13 for substitute teachers and retroactive for bus drivers for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Bus drivers received an hourly pay increase from $14.65 per hour to $18 per hour plus a $250 incentive after working 30 consecutive workdays in a semester for the 2021-2022 school year. Drivers are eligible to earn this twice a year, once during each semester.

Bus drivers are guaranteed a minimum of five hours per day and a free Employee Only Health Plan.

Substitute teachers in Copperas Cove are also enjoying a pay increase with non-degreed substitutes receiving $105 per day, up from $75 per day; substitute teachers with bachelors degrees now receive $115 per day, up from $100 per day, with an additional increase to $130 per day for a long-term position. A certified teacher who is working as a long-term substitute earns $180 per day, up from $150.

Copperas Cove ISD substitute teachers must be at least 21 years of age and have the ability to pass a background check and fingerprinting.

