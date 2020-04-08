Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Copperas Cove ISD making masks to protect staff

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Copperas Cove ISD has begun sewing its own masks to protect their staff.

Staff members working with academic packets, nutrition workers handing out meals, transportation personnel delivering meals to senior citizens, and all of those employees behind the scenes that are needed in the district each day to keep things up and running will have a mask.

Current and retired employees are cutting material and elastic and others are sewing away on sewing machines.

The operation is taking place in one of the conference rooms at the district office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories