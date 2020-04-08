Copperas Cove ISD making masks to protect staff

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Copperas Cove ISD has begun sewing its own masks to protect their staff.

Staff members working with academic packets, nutrition workers handing out meals, transportation personnel delivering meals to senior citizens, and all of those employees behind the scenes that are needed in the district each day to keep things up and running will have a mask.

Current and retired employees are cutting material and elastic and others are sewing away on sewing machines.

The operation is taking place in one of the conference rooms at the district office.