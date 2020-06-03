Copperas Cove ISD opens summer feeding program next week

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Department has served more than 88,000 meals to children following Spring Break through the end of the school year.

This is in addition to the nearly 17,000 meals the nutrition staff prepared, and were delivered by the CCISD Transportation Department for the community’s elderly.

CCISD Nutrition staff open their summer feeding program on Monday, June 8, to ensure children are also fed throughout the summer. The pandemic will require students to pick up the meals and take them home rather than eat them at the school, says CCISD Director of Child Nutrition and Warehouse Services Melissa Bryan.

For example, the Child Nutrition Department normally made homemade calzones and then served them fresh out of the oven to the students. However, to send them home with students, staff made and baked them, cooled them down, wrapped them and then froze them so that they could send them home for later in the week for weekend meals. Instructions to keep them frozen until ready to be heated in microwave are included with the meals.

Meals will continue to be available for pick-up at Copperas Cove Junior High School and Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary. Both breakfast and lunch may be picked up from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day, with weekend meals and Monday breakfast picked up on Fridays.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District